Border stop for home-bound labourers

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Migrant workers in Sundargarh and adjacent Jharsuduga district, in their desperate attempt to return home outside Odisha, defied the lockdown and reached Birmitrapur town in large numbers on Monday. The labourers, belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal, were working in various private industries in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts. After the lockdown, they walked down to Birmitrapur and some travelled in trucks.

But, the local police stopped them at Birmitrapur border, which is the last point of Sundargarh in Odisha and starting point of Simdega in Jharkhand. With their contractors not helping them out with food and shelter during this crisis, the labourers said they are forced to return. Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said about 150 migrant workers trying to go out of Odisha were stopped at Birmitrapur and the administration immediately arranged shelter and food for them.

He said flow of more workers continues and the administration has identified adequate numbers of hostels and other accommodations to shelter them till the end of the lockdown period. Till Monday evening, there were about 250 migrant workers at Birmitrapur, while about 50 others were accommodated at the nearby Kuanrmunda block on Sunday. Social activist VP Tiwari said, “The State Government should take stringent action against the contractors and the employers who forced the workers to move out.” Meanwhile, Birmitrapurbased activist Jagdish Agarwal claimed a group of migrant workers of Odisha seeking to enter the State has been stopped at the Jharkhand border.