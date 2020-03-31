STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Border stop for home-bound labourers

Migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal stopped at Birmitrapur.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers of UP, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal at Birmitrapur | EXPRESS

Migrant labourers of UP, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal at Birmitrapur | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Migrant workers in Sundargarh and adjacent Jharsuduga district, in their desperate attempt to return home outside Odisha, defied the lockdown and reached Birmitrapur town in large numbers on Monday. The labourers, belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal, were working in various private industries in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts. After the lockdown, they walked down to Birmitrapur and some travelled in trucks.

But, the local police stopped them at Birmitrapur border, which is the last point of Sundargarh in Odisha and starting point of Simdega in Jharkhand. With their contractors not helping them out with food and shelter during this crisis, the labourers said they are forced to return. Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said about 150 migrant workers trying to go out of Odisha were stopped at Birmitrapur and the administration immediately arranged shelter and food for them.

He said flow of more workers continues and the administration has identified adequate numbers of hostels and other accommodations to shelter them till the end of the lockdown period. Till Monday evening, there were about 250 migrant workers at Birmitrapur, while about 50 others were accommodated at the nearby Kuanrmunda block on Sunday. Social activist VP Tiwari said, “The State Government should take stringent action against the contractors and the employers who forced the workers to move out.” Meanwhile, Birmitrapurbased activist Jagdish Agarwal claimed a group of migrant workers of Odisha seeking to enter the State has been stopped at the Jharkhand border.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Migrant workers
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp