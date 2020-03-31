Corona kindness: Residents come to aid of needy

MAYANK BHUSANPANI By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: AMID the stories of people struggling to arrange two square meals for themselves and their families in the lockdown, there have been acts of kindness which are an inspiration for many. Residents of Ganesh Nagar have come forward to provide food to every needy household in their locality to ensure that nobody stays hungry during this time of crisis.

Situated 10 km from the city, Ganesh Nagar is a part of Maneswar gram panchayat which was merged with Sambalpur during formation of the municipal corporation. The locality houses a population of 400 of whom many are daily wage labourers, mostly construction workers, whose livelihood has been hit due to the lockdown Sources said due to the restrictions, the daily wagers have not earned a single penny for more than a week now. Besides, PDS distribution is yet to start in the locality. On getting to know about the plight of the families of daily wagers, the well-to-do households of Ganesh Nagar decided to start community contribution of essentials to these people in distress until the administration steps in.

Sushila Bahadur, who is leading the initiative in Ganesh Nagar, said, “There are about 25 such families of daily wagers who are residing in our village since the last 10 years. However, they are facing a tough time as there is no work for them now. The least we can do for them during this adversity is not let any family sleep on an empty stomach.” The residents are collecting rice, dal and other grocery from each household of the locality and distributing it among the daily wagers since the last few days. “We have decided to continue this till the lockdown is lifted.

Each daily wager family is being provided with five kg of rice and one kg of dal. They have been asked to inform us when their supplies run out and also when they need any medical help,” said Bahadur. With the support of local anganwadi worker Rinki Das, Bahadur is also sensitising these families about coronavirus precautions and even provided them with soaps and sanitisers.

The residents are now trying to procure masks for persons who are going out for emergency works. Besides, the residents have also barricaded all the three entry points to their locality to prevent the spread of the virus. Some youths have also been deployed to guard the barricades in shifts. Sanitisers have been kept at the barricades and residents are allowed to venture out of the area only for emergency works. On their return, they are being asked to sanitise their hands. Ganesh Nagar has been out of bounds for visitors.