STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Corona kindness: Residents come to aid of needy

AMID the stories of people struggling to arrange two square meals for themselves and their families in the lockdown, there have been acts of kindness which are an inspiration for many.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sushila distributing grocery to a daily wager family | EXPRESS

By MAYANK BHUSANPANI
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: AMID the stories of people struggling to arrange two square meals for themselves and their families in the lockdown, there have been acts of kindness which are an inspiration for many. Residents of Ganesh Nagar have come forward to provide food to every needy household in their locality to ensure that nobody stays hungry during this time of crisis.

Situated 10 km from the city, Ganesh Nagar is a part of Maneswar gram panchayat which was merged with Sambalpur during formation of the municipal corporation. The locality houses a population of 400 of whom many are daily wage labourers, mostly construction workers, whose livelihood has been hit due to the lockdown Sources said due to the restrictions, the daily wagers have not earned a single penny for more than a week now. Besides, PDS distribution is yet to start in the locality. On getting to know about the plight of the families of daily wagers, the well-to-do households of Ganesh Nagar decided to start community contribution of essentials to these people in distress until the administration steps in.

Sushila Bahadur, who is leading the initiative in Ganesh Nagar, said, “There are about 25 such families of daily wagers who are residing in our village since the last 10 years. However, they are facing a tough time as there is no work for them now. The least we can do for them during this adversity is not let any family sleep on an empty stomach.” The residents are collecting rice, dal and other grocery from each household of the locality and distributing it among the daily wagers since the last few days. “We have decided to continue this till the lockdown is lifted.

Each daily wager family is being provided with five kg of rice and one kg of dal. They have been asked to inform us when their supplies run out and also when they need any medical help,” said Bahadur. With the support of local anganwadi worker Rinki Das, Bahadur is also sensitising these families about coronavirus precautions and even provided them with soaps and sanitisers.

The residents are now trying to procure masks for persons who are going out for emergency works. Besides, the residents have also barricaded all the three entry points to their locality to prevent the spread of the virus. Some youths have also been deployed to guard the barricades in shifts. Sanitisers have been kept at the barricades and residents are allowed to venture out of the area only for emergency works. On their return, they are being asked to sanitise their hands. Ganesh Nagar has been out of bounds for visitors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp