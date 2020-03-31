Covid-19: 103 test negative

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 103 samples from the State, highest on a single day, tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday. While the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) tested 80 samples, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar processed 23. The samples of 14 contacts of third positive patient were sent for tests and all, including his close contacts and doctors of the clinic, where he was first admitted, tested negative.

Cumulatively, 473 samples have been tested in the State so far and barring three, all others are negative. The condition of all three positive persons is stable. The health officials and surveillance team have traced 167 contacts of the three patients. While 36 contacts have completed 14-day home quarantine, the rest 131 are being tracked regularly. As many as 100 teams, including eight in Bhubaneswar, are monitoring their health condition. Though there in no new positive case for the last five days, the number of patients increased to 76 who have been kept in hospital isolation.