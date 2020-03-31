STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganjam faces migrant workers challenge

The coronavirus outbreak has forced migrant workers to return to their homes. Official sources said so far, 2,422 persons including 730 from abroad have returned to the district in the last 12 days.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers make their journey home on foot. (Photo| EPS/ R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After earning accolades for being first in the State to impose Section 144 to prevent coronavirus outbreak, the Ganjam district administration now faces an uphill task to identify migrant workers who have returned to their native villages from other States and abroad. As per norms, persons migrating to other States should register their details with the district labour office. Sources said though over seven lakh people have migrated to other states for work, only around 1,500 of them have been registered by t h e administration.

Similarly, 326 migrant workers persons including two from abroad have returned to Polasara NAC while Rambha and Gopalpur have 35 returnees with one from overseas each. The administration said all the returnees were screened and no one showed any coronavirus symptoms. However, all of them have been asked for home quarantine.

Only 23 persons were admitted to the isolated ward of MKCG Medical College and Hospital and 18 of them tested negative. The rest five are in the ward and their test report is awaited. Health officials claimed that they are in constant touch with the returnees who are on home quarantine and all of them are doing well. Meanwhile, apart from the 100-bed isolation ward at MKCGMCH, another 400 beds have been kept ready at Tata Memorial hospital, City Hospital and other private health facilities. Besides, quarantine facilities have been put in place in all panchayats and urban bodies of the district. The city alone can accommodate around 10,000 people for quarantine.

