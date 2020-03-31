Isolation centre at GIMSAR

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: In a big move, the 205-bed Gopabandhu Institute of Medical Science And Research (GIMSAR) at Madhapur here will be converted into a dedicated coronavirus isolation and quarantine centre. While all the patients have been shifted to the sub-divisional hospital at Athagarh, work on infrastructure and other facilities is complete.

The quarantine unit will be functional in next two three days. District Magistrate Bhabani Shankar Chayani, Sub-Collector of Cuttack Subranshu Mishra and CDMO Dr Satyabrata Chhotray visited GIMSAR on Sunday and reviewed infrastructure and other provisions. GIMSAR head Niranjan Rath said 100 beds in the hospital will be reserved for patients tested positive for coronavirus while suspected cases would be accommodated in 100 more beds.