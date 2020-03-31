STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Labour shortage may drive goods crisis in Odisha

Acute shortage of labourers during the 21-day lockdown is hurting loading and unloading of essential commodities as well as agriculture produce from storage points across the country.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Labourers, Daily wage labourers

Representational image (File Photo | EPS)

By BIJOYPRADHAN
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Acute shortage of labourers during the 21-day lockdown is hurting loading and unloading of essential commodities as well as agriculture produce from storage points across the country. For Odisha, over-dependent on other States for key goods, it could spiral out of control creating a major crisis in the supply chain. Though normalcy has been restored in movement of trucks carrying essential and non-essential commodities following intervention of the Centre, scarcity of drivers, helpers and labourers as well as lack of facilities for repair of vehicles have posed major challenges before the transporters. At Bhubaneswar’s Aiginia, the major mandi for supply of onions and potatoes, only 100 labourers are available for loading and unloading against the requirement of 400.

“The Ministry of Transport is likely to issue a fresh guideline to the States either tonight or tomorrow to resolve the labour crisis,” said Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangha general secretary Sudhakar Panda after a video conference with the ministry officials on Monday. With all ancillary automobile shops shut, repair of vehicles is not possible and most drivers are reluctant to work in such harsh conditions. Besides, their family members want them at home during the lockdown period, said Cuttack- Bhubaneswar Mini-Truck Federation president Ganesh Mahari.

Mahari’s transport company that bagged contract to supply medicines to all Government hospitals of the State, is equally hit by shortage of drivers after the lockdown. Having 20 carriers, he is managing the show with only four drivers. “Supply of food items can wait, medicine cannot, but I am helpless. Sometimes my manager is doubling up as driver to deliver medicines,” Mahari said.

Panda said, the current stock of essential commodities could meet the demands of the State for two weeks. If labour and driver crisis continues, Odisha may not be able to meet the demand for items for which it is dependent on other States. However, the T r a n s p o r t Ministry has assured the Confederation of All-India Traders (CAIT), of which Panda is a member, that necessary steps will be taken to allow at least three helpers with a goods carrier for loading and unloading.

Labour shortage may drive goods crisis in State

“As labour crisis is seen across the country after imposition of lockdown, it is for the Government to find a solution. We cannot force anyone to work without necessary permission from the authorities,” Panda said. Even after lifting of restrictions on movement of non-essential items, a large number of trucks are still detained on the border of many States due to confusion. The Ministry will take up the matter with the other States to resolve the crisis. The Government, however, assured that there is adequate stock available. “There is enough stock of milk, vegetables and other essential commodities. Hence, people are advised to fetch these commodities once a week without panic,” State Government chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Labour
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp