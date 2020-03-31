Labour shortage may drive goods crisis in Odisha

BIJOYPRADHAN By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Acute shortage of labourers during the 21-day lockdown is hurting loading and unloading of essential commodities as well as agriculture produce from storage points across the country. For Odisha, over-dependent on other States for key goods, it could spiral out of control creating a major crisis in the supply chain. Though normalcy has been restored in movement of trucks carrying essential and non-essential commodities following intervention of the Centre, scarcity of drivers, helpers and labourers as well as lack of facilities for repair of vehicles have posed major challenges before the transporters. At Bhubaneswar’s Aiginia, the major mandi for supply of onions and potatoes, only 100 labourers are available for loading and unloading against the requirement of 400.

“The Ministry of Transport is likely to issue a fresh guideline to the States either tonight or tomorrow to resolve the labour crisis,” said Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangha general secretary Sudhakar Panda after a video conference with the ministry officials on Monday. With all ancillary automobile shops shut, repair of vehicles is not possible and most drivers are reluctant to work in such harsh conditions. Besides, their family members want them at home during the lockdown period, said Cuttack- Bhubaneswar Mini-Truck Federation president Ganesh Mahari.

Mahari’s transport company that bagged contract to supply medicines to all Government hospitals of the State, is equally hit by shortage of drivers after the lockdown. Having 20 carriers, he is managing the show with only four drivers. “Supply of food items can wait, medicine cannot, but I am helpless. Sometimes my manager is doubling up as driver to deliver medicines,” Mahari said.

Panda said, the current stock of essential commodities could meet the demands of the State for two weeks. If labour and driver crisis continues, Odisha may not be able to meet the demand for items for which it is dependent on other States. However, the T r a n s p o r t Ministry has assured the Confederation of All-India Traders (CAIT), of which Panda is a member, that necessary steps will be taken to allow at least three helpers with a goods carrier for loading and unloading.

“As labour crisis is seen across the country after imposition of lockdown, it is for the Government to find a solution. We cannot force anyone to work without necessary permission from the authorities,” Panda said. Even after lifting of restrictions on movement of non-essential items, a large number of trucks are still detained on the border of many States due to confusion. The Ministry will take up the matter with the other States to resolve the crisis. The Government, however, assured that there is adequate stock available. “There is enough stock of milk, vegetables and other essential commodities. Hence, people are advised to fetch these commodities once a week without panic,” State Government chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said.