Naveen Patnaik urges Centre for MGNREGA payment

The Chief Minister said `380.39 crore, which is one fourth of the wage rate as per MGNREG Act, should be sanctioned as unemployment allowance for them.

Published: 31st March 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping the economic troubles of daily wage earners in mind, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday requested the Centre to consider payment of unemployment allowance for MGNREGA active workers of Odisha. “In Odisha, there are 36,10,797 active workers who are deprived of getting work under MGNREGA due to the lockdown,” the Chief Minister wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister said `380.39 crore, which is one fourth of the wage rate as per MGNREG Act, should be sanctioned as unemployment allowance for them.

“This will certainly help them to mitigate their sufferings during this lockdown period, as we are not in a position to give them work,” he said. Naveen said while we are taking all pre-emptive steps to minimise damage due to Covid-19, we must also see that the suffering of people, particularly those at the bottom of pyramid, is minimised. The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to consider the proposal and allow the State to use MGNREGA fund and release unemployment allowance to the account of the MGNREGA active workers of Odisha

