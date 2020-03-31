Panic after patient returns from Kar Clinic

JAGATSINGHPUR: Villagers of Gopalpur under Raghunathpur block on Monday urged the administration to put two locals who underwent treatment at Kar Clinic in Bhubaneswar, where the State’s Covid Patient No 3 was admitted, on home quarantine. A resident of the village suffering from cancer was admitted to the surgery ward of the private hospital when the third coronavirus positive case was undergoing treatment. He was accompanied by his son and a friend. The villager and his son returned to their home after the clinic was shut down. Seeing the two in the village on Monday, locals informed block and health officials who examined their condition and asked them to go for home quarantine.
