Stray care amid coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Some noble citizens of Rourkela have come forward to help starving stray animals in the city survive the lockdown. A group of four friends has started feeding the animals which used to earlier depend upon leftover food from houses and hotels besides, discarded vegetables at local markets. After the lockdown, their main source of food has been stopped. Dipak Modi, Anup Modi, Rabi Bagaria and Vivek Sharma, all businessmen, have been feeding these animals for the last three days with permission from the local administration.

The strays in search of food have dislocated themselves from the places where they earlier stayed. “On the first day, we could feed above 20 cows at four locations, while on the second day we just found eight. Today, we fed 14 cows at two spots of Civil Township”, said Dipak, adding that while cows are docile animals, starvation can drive stray dogs crazy. Dipak said he is trying to coordinate with other food distributing voluntary outfits to feed surplus food to stray animals and appealed to the city residents to leave some food before their houses for animals.