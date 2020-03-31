Villagers’ corona barricade hits emergency services

Arabinda Panda By

CUTTACK: Villagers setting up unauthorised barricades on rural roads to enforce lockdown is fast turning into a menace which claimed the life of a 60-year-old retired constable as the barriers delayed arrival of the ambulance. Bairagi Charan Das had sustained serious injuries after he accidentally fell from the roof of his house in Jaleswarpur village under Mahanga block on Saturday.

As the village road was sealed with barricades, it took several hours for the ambulance to clear the blockades and reach the spot. But it was too late by then. In another incident, a local firefighting vehicle had to face difficulties in attending a fire call due to road blockade in Niali block on Sunday. Similarly, a gas distributor returned without delivering LPG cylinders to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana at Patasura under Nischintakoili block on Monday as its vehicle could not enter the village due to road blockade.

Misinterpreting lockdown guidelines, locals are found sealing their villages with barricades to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, thereby hindering emergency services in rural areas. Youths are seen blocking the roads by setting up barricades using bamboo and wooden logs. Some even resort to blockade by dumping huge stones and broken bricks on the roads restricting communication for essentials. “With temperature rising, threat of fire mishaps is increasing.

It will be difficult on our part to attend fire calls amidst massive blockades and barricades,” said Assistant Fire Officer Abani Swain. Cuttack SP (Rural) R Panigrahi said he would instruct all police stations to restrain people from erecting barricades on village roads.