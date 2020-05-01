STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambulance carrying COVID-19 patients to Bhubaneswar overturns, three injured

The injured patients, including a couple and their child, were rescued and shifted to their destination with the help of another ambulance.

The ill-fated ambulance lies overturned on the flyover at OMP Square in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An ambulance carrying Covid-19 patients from Jajpur district to a designated hospital in Bhubaneswar overturned on NH-16 near OMP Square here on Thursday night. Three patients have sustained minor injuries.

Police said the accident occurred at 10.45 pm while one of the four ambulances carrying the patients, who were confirmed positive earlier in the day, to the SUM Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar overturned after hitting a barricade on the flyover. 

The injured patients, including a couple and their child, were rescued and shifted to their destination with the help of another ambulance.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control over the vehicle following which it met with the accident,” said Chauliaganj IIC Tapas Pradhan. The entire area, including the ambulance, has been sanitised. A probe would be initiated to ascertain the circumstances which led to the accident, he added.

