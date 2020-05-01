STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: From 19, Jajpur coronavirus cases spike to 36 in 24 hours

All the 17 new cases belong to Katikata containment zone, were asymptomatic and under quarantine.
 

Published: 01st May 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitisation process is underway across India to minimise the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In what has emerged as a major worry for Jajpur administration, the district witnessed the highest single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases with 17 persons testing positive for the disease on Thursday.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 36 from 19 within 24 hours.  All the new cases are from the Katikata containment zone and had come in contact with the six coronavirus patients who were found positive last week. While the youngest among them are two children aged three, the oldest is an 85-year-old woman.

All of them were asymptomatic and under quarantine. The administration has extended the containment zone to three villages under Dahanihata panchayat, close to the Katikata border.

The villagers are Dipura, Kuana and Dahanihata. Of the 17 cases, one belongs to Dipura village. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das urged people not to panic as all the positive cases have been reported from the containment zone.

“After the six positive cases were reported last week, we had collected 200 swab samples from 269 families in the Katikata containment zone and 17 were found positive today”, he said, adding that had the village not been contained, the situation would have been worse for people in Jajpur district and beyond.

The Collector admitted to 700 West Bengal returnees in the district violating the mandatory quarantine guidelines which led to spread of the infection.

“All the returnees have now been put into institutional quarantine”, he informed. Sarpanch of Katikata Sanjuktarani Parida added that although she had appealed to the returnees to remain in home quarantine, a majority did not follow the advice. State’s patient no. 96, a resident of Katikata, had returned from Kolkata with six others on March 29.

Although he stayed in quarantine for 14 days, the 57-year-old man tested positive on April 25. He was kept in a quarantine centre till April 12. Following this, the administration had declared the panchayat as containment zone. 

Coronavirus spread

  • All the new cases had come in contact with the six coronavirus patients who were found positive last week

  • Admin has extended the containment zone to Dipura, Kuana and Dahanihata villages under Dahanihata panchayat

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus cases Jajpur coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp