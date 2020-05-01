STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jajpur hotspot as Odisha records second highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases

Odisha on Thursday posted its second highest single day spike in Covid-19 cases with as many as 17 persons testing positive at Jajpur. 

Published: 01st May 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha on Thursday posted its second highest single day spike in Covid-19 cases with as many as 17 persons testing positive at Jajpur. 

While the total number of cases rose to 142, Jajpur has become the second Covid hotspot of the State with 36 patients.

All the new persons are contacts of West Bengal returnees, who have already tested positive. The highest single day rise was reported on April 5 with 18 cases detected in Bhubaneswar.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: From 19, Jajpur coronavirus cases spike to 36 in 24 hours

The new cases included 16 from Katikata containment zone under Dasarathpur block of the district.

Among them, six are women, two three-year-old children and nine men. Most of the cases are asymptomatic.

They had come in contact with six persons who had returned from Bengal on March 29. The WB returnees had tested positive between April 23 and 25 after completing 14-day institutional quarantine. 

Sources said, the six had gone home after completion of their quarantine period and spent time with family and friends before their samples were drawn on the basis of their travel history and came positive.

Of the 36 cases in Jajpur district, Katikata alone accounts for 22 cases.

“Katikata was sealed and aggressive contact tracing launched after six persons tested positive. Of the 269 families in the area, 200 samples have been collected so far. Further collection of samples are on. The containment period has been extended,” said I&PR Secretary Sanjay Singh.  

Of the four hotspots in the State, Jajpur has the highest 35 active cases after the recovery of one patient. While Bhubaneswar and Balasore have 19 active cases each, Bhadrak has 17 cases.

WB returnees contribute a major share of cases as 70 of the total 142 are linked to the neighbouring state. Meanwhile, two persons from Rourkela have recovered on Thursday.

With this, the total number of active cases stands at 100. The WB link to the spurt in cases has become a cause of worry as  lakhs of migrants from the most virus-burdened states will be on their  way back the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus cases covid 19 Jajpur coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp