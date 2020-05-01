STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jobless in lockdown, people turn to vegetables for livelihood in Odisha

Falguni sells vegetables in front of his closed soda stall in Baripada market | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Selling vegetables has become the most-sought after trade for a number of people who have been rendered jobless due to the lockdown in Baripada town.

There has been a spurt in the number of vendors selling vegetables, an essential item which does not come under the purview of the coronavirus restrictions.

Sources said nearly 200 persons, who were engaged in several private shops and showrooms, are now selling vegetables, onion, potato and other essential commodities at the roadside. 

While some of them were working as salesmen and workers in cloth stores, others used to drive auto-rickshaws, buses and trucks before the lockdown was enforced. Those into fast food and tiffin stall business have also changed their vocation and started vending essential commodities to maintain their livelihood.

Susanta Naik of Budhmara village in Bangiriposi used to work as a salesman in a garment showroom since the last 15 years.

After the lockdown robbed him of his work, he is now selling vegetables at the roadside in Lalbazaar area.

“The showroom owner refused to pay our monthly salary since the establishment has been closed. Without any alternative, I decided to take up street vending of vegetables as to sustain my family of five,” he said. Naik said he manages to earn a profit of `200 per day from selling vegetables.

Similarly, Gandhar Dehuri, who sustained his four-member family by driving an auto-rickshaw, has opened a makeshift vegetable stall in Ward no 4.

He said, “I had only Rs 3,000 before the lockdown of which Rs 1000 was spent on procuring essential commodities and other home needs. A couple of days into the lockdown, all the money was spent and I was desperately in search of a livelihood sources. Now, I am able to earn enough for my family’s needs.”

Falguni Das, resident of Ward no 6, has also become a vegetable vendor after his soda stall in Baripada town was shut down. Others into the vegetable business include Santosh Sahu, a tea seller, Arun Sahu, a cloth merchant, Rashananda Prusty, Ashok Sahu, a tiffin stall owner and Rabi Sahu, a bus driver.

