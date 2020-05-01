Lockdown: Odisha students stuck in Kota on way back home

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Bringing an end to the worry of parents, four buses carrying around 100 students left Kota in Rajasthan for Rourkela on Thursday. Another batch of 54 students from Rourkela, who are stuck at the coaching hub since the lockdown, are likely to sent back in a day or two. A parent Saroj Kumar Mishra said he is relieved that his son Spandan finally left Kota. He is expecting him by Friday night.

Mishra said four buses carrying 113 persons, including 100 students and guardians, have left Kota. On request of parents, an institute, where these students are enrolled for medical and engineering coaching, arranged four buses.

Parents had to pay paid Rs 4,000 per student towards the travel charges. He appealed to the Sundargarh district administration to allow home quarantine of these students after necessary medical examination.

“After Covid-19 cases were detected in Kota, the students were staying in a safe environment and their return travel has also been arranged by taking all precautionary measures. If allowed home quarantine, these children would be relieved from psychological pressure,” Mishra said.

Another parent Ajay Mallick, whose daughter Anisha is also travelling back home, said he and his wife were stressed as students of other states had already been rescued by their respective Governments while his daughter and her friends were stuck there.

Bulendara Sahu, another parent, said two more buses have been arranged to bring back his daughter Priyanka and 53 other students. The vehicles are expected to leave Kota by Saturday or Sunday.