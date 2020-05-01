STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lockdown: Odisha students stuck in Kota on way back home

Mishra said four buses carrying 113 persons, including 100 students and guardians, have left Kota. Parents had to pay paid Rs 4,000 per student towards the travel charges.

Published: 01st May 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Odia students being registered in Kota before their journey (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Bringing an end to the worry of parents, four buses carrying around 100 students left Kota in Rajasthan for Rourkela on Thursday. Another batch of 54 students from Rourkela, who are stuck at the coaching hub since the lockdown, are likely to sent back in a day or two. A parent Saroj Kumar Mishra said he is relieved that his son Spandan finally left Kota. He is expecting him by Friday night. 

Mishra said four buses carrying 113 persons, including 100 students and guardians, have left Kota. On request of parents, an institute, where these students are enrolled for medical and engineering coaching, arranged four buses.

Parents had to pay paid Rs 4,000 per student towards the travel charges. He appealed to the Sundargarh district administration to allow home quarantine of these students after necessary medical examination.

“After Covid-19 cases were detected in Kota, the students were staying in a safe environment and their return travel has also been arranged by taking all precautionary measures. If allowed home quarantine, these children would be relieved from psychological pressure,” Mishra said.

 Another parent Ajay Mallick, whose daughter Anisha is also travelling back home, said he and his wife were stressed as students of other states had already been rescued by their respective Governments while his daughter and her friends were stuck there.

Bulendara Sahu, another parent, said two more buses have been arranged to bring back his daughter Priyanka and 53 other students. The vehicles are expected to leave Kota by Saturday or Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kota Odisha students in Kota lockdown lockdown extension
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp