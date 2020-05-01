Lockdown relaxation to boost economic work across Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As activities have been kickstarted to bring economy back on the rails, Odisha Government on Thursday made further relaxation of lockdown restrictions to ease difficulties faced by industrial units and corporate offices in movement of their personnel from home.

According to guidelines issued by Revenue and Disaster Management department, the Collectors and Municipal Commissioners will allow operations of industrial units and corporate offices on their application for such permission. Permission will be granted for maximum 30 per cent of staff to attend office.

Besides, 30 per cent of the vehicles will be allowed to be used by industrial units and offices during the period.

While two-wheeler is allowed but no pillion, car will be allowed with driver plus one passenger in the back seat.

The State Government has also allowed some relaxations in view of the problems faced by contractors and construction agencies.

The agencies and contractors will be permitted by collectors and municipal commissioners on recommendation of the executive engineer of Works department to operate.

The contractor/head of the agency will convey to the collector/municipal commissioner regarding requirement of maximum 50 per cent of the staff for work and vehicles required for offices.

The guidelines maintained that letter of executive engineer of the division concerned will be treated as valid document to allow travel for their professional requirement.

However, the guidelines made it clear that such offices in the containment zones will not operate.

The Government also directed the collectors to remove all barricades constructed in different gram panchayats and villages as these are creating obstacles in transportation of goods and movement of workers. Meanwhile, official sources maintained that procurement of green gram, black gram, ground nut and sunflower seeds will commence from May 7 under price support system for rabi 2019-20 season. The procurement to be arranged by Odisha State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (MARKFED) through PACS/LAMPS/RMCs will continue till August 5.

Maximum 14,121 tonne of green gram, 5,425 tonne of ground nut pods and 8,750 tonne of sunflower seeds will be procured from only registered farmers in only 16 identified districts of Nuapada, Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Puri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Bargarh, Jajpur, Khurda and Keonjhar.