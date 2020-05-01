Odisha Police invoke special regulation to enforce social distancing to curb spread of coronavirus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Thursday invoked the Urban Police Act for strict compliance to social distancing norms in market places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to contain the spread of coronavirus. The regulation has a penal provision of fine up to Rs 500 for violation.

As per the regulation issued under Section 28 X(ii) of Odisha Urban Police Act, the shopkeepers must ensure social distancing of two metre or 6-feet between two customers, not allow gathering on their premises and follow the orders of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar municipal corporations on the types of business establishments allowed to open and operational timings.

Owners of all shops have been directed to inform police if a buyer is not adhering to social distancing norms. Police said if shopkeepers do not report such violations and give excuses that customers are not maintaining social distancing, then they will be equally liable for disobeying the regulations.

The law has made it mandatory for shop owners, their employees and buyers to wear masks. Shopkeepers will not sell commodities to buyers without masks. Citizens have been warned not to enter any market area by chewing gutka or tobacco and not to spit in open. The shop owners have also been asked to keep hand wash and sanitisers in their establishments for customers.

“Any violation by a shop owner or commercial establishment, employee and customer will be punishable by a fine up to Rs 500 as per Section 95 (d) of the Odisha Urban Police Act,” said Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi. An officer above the rank of ASI has been empowered to impose the fine for any offence under this regulation. It will come into force on Friday and will continue for a period of 60 days unless revoked or extended, said Sarangi.