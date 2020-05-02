STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lockdown 3.0: Odisha prepares SOP to send about 60,000 stranded 'guest workers' back home

The SOP said that the prior approval of the recipient state is a must before departure of any train/bus from any district/municipal corporation in Odisha.

Published: 02nd May 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Lingampally train

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: With the Centre allowing movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students stranded due to the lockdown, the Odisha government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for sending persons stuck in the state to their home states by road or rail.

In a letter to all district collectors and municipal commissioners, Additional chief secretary-cum special relief commissioner (SRC) P K Jena forwarded the SOP to ensure smooth return of about 60,000 "guest workers" to their respective states.

The Odisha government has described the stranded migrant workers as "guest workers".

The state government has appointed nodal officers for different states to ensure that the people from other states reach their native places safely.

ALSO READ | Special train carrying 1,200 migrants from Kerala leaves for Odisha; no stops en-route 1,836 km journey 

The SOP said that the prior approval of the recipient state is a must before departure of any train/bus from any district/municipal corporation in Odisha.

For road journey by means of bus/ vans, the transit pass will be provided by the authorities here.

The counterpart collectors/commissioners of municipal corporation/state co-ordinator in the recipient state should be informed with the details of passengers, destination (district and block) and their mobile numbers.

The SOP said that one of the passengers, having a smartphone, may be designated as the group co-ordinator, whose mobile number may be passed on to the recipient state's collector/municipal commissioner/co-ordinator.

The destination station/border check point of the recipient state for each train/ bus/ van will be decided by the recipient state government.

ALSO READ | Five more with travel history to Bengal test COVID-19 positive in Odisha; total cases rise to 154

It said the returnees should be grouped block- wise/district-wise, while boarding the buses/ vans/ trains, as far as possible, for easier logistics.

As per the MHA guidelines, the passengers have to be screened for health status and only after proper assessment they should be cleared for travel No person/group of persons should be allowed to travel without appropriate authorization from the state.

There are about 90,000 migrant workers stranded in Odisha.

The state government has described them as "guest workers" and have lodged them in different temporary camps where food, medicines and other essential items are provided to them since the lockdown started.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha migrant workers Migrant Workers Migrant labourers lockdown 3.0 LOckdown extension standard operating procedure
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp