83 Odia students back home from Kota, 54 more to reach by Monday

As many as 83 students and 31 guardians, who were evacuated from Kota, reached Rourkela in four buses on Saturday.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As many as 83 students and 31 guardians, who were evacuated from Kota, reached Rourkela in four buses on Saturday. They were taken to Rourkela airport for medical screening and then home-quarantined.

Administrative sources informed that doctors and paramedics after preliminary screening cleared 87 of them who left for home quarantine. However, the remaining 27 students were referred to the Covid-19 hospital at Rourkela for further medical examination. 

Sources in the hospital informed that all 27 students were found having no symptom of coronavirus and allowed to go for home quarantine. They had left Kota on Thursday.  As a precautionary measure, their baggage and the airport complex were sanitized with bleach solution through the vehicle-mounted sprayer.

Another batch of 54 students is likely to reach Rourkela in two buses by Monday. Earlier, students of Rourkela and the rest of Odisha taking medical and engineering coaching in Kota had launched a social media campaign for their evacuation amid growing cases of Covid-19 there.

