Extended lockdown leaves chariot construction for Puri Rath Yatra under cloud

PURI: The cloud of confusion over the annual Rath Yatra of the Holy Trinity continues to linger with the nationwide lockdown being extended by two more weeks. Even as Puri has been declared a green zone, no call has been taken on allowing construction of the three massive chariots that will take the Lords to their aunt’s house at Gundicha temple on June 23. The Biswakarmas (chief carpenters) apprehend that if the State Government waits for the lockdown to be lifted to begin work on the chariots, it cannot be completed before the fete.

The chariots are constructed at the Ratha Khala (construction yard) on Grand Road. While construction begins on Akshaya Tritiya, it is completed a day prior to the festival. This year, in wake of Covid-19 restrictions, both Chandan Yatra and Ratha Anukula rituals were observed inside the temple premises as per advice of the Puri Sankaracharya. Chief administrator of the temple Dr Kishan Kumar and Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb had sought his opinion on the matter.

Earlier in the temple managing committee’s emergency meeting, it was resolved to wait till May 3 when the lockdown is lifted for taking a call on celebration of Rath Yatra this year. However, all the infrastructure were put in place at the construction yard while timber for the chariots was sized in Cuttack saw mill. Though Daitapatis and other Nijogs are optimistic about the fete, Law Department is yet to give a go-ahead to the festival, considered the biggest religious event in the cultural calendar of Odisha.

Daitapati, Ramchandra Dasmohapatra said the Government directive on lockdown relaxations in a green zone allows all kinds of construction work. “Since Puri is a green zone now, construction of chariots should be allowed to start”, he said. As many as 60 traditional carpenters under the guidance of three Biswakarmas (chief carpenters) besides, blacksmiths, roopakaras and tailors work on a fixed schedule to complete the chariots.

Meanwhile, Bijay Kumar Mahapatra, the chief carpenter of Nandighosh chariot of Lord Jagannath, said construction of chariots cannot be completed if work begins after two weeks. As per tradition the construction work should have begun on April 26 but they were waiting for May 3 for lifting of lockdown to begin work. “If the temple administration allows us to begin construction on May 3, we will work round the clock to make up for the week-long delay. But if the temple administration asks us to begin work after may 17, it would be impossible to complete the work before Rath Yatra”, he said.