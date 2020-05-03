Lack of beds in COVID care centres a worry in this Odisha district

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Even as Jagatsinghpur migrants are set to return in the next few days, the temporary Covid care centres set up at the panchayats in the district are still grossly ill-equipped. The centres are yet to have enough beds and other infrastructure facilities to accommodate them all. Nearly 2098 centres have been opened in 198 panchayats to isolate the returnees for 14 days.

A case in point is the Somnath Government High School and Jahanpur UP School at Jahanpur panchayat of Jagatsinghpur block. As per the district administration reports, 47 migrants will return to this panchayat. But the isolation centre set up at the high school has only 20 beds and there are 15 beds at Jahanpur school. There is no water purifier and water in bathrooms.

Sarpanch of Jahanpur, Susant Das said although he had sent a requisition to the district administration for more beds but there has been no supply till now. Three centres have come up in Rambhadeipur panchayat under the same block, but the facilities have five beds each. Sarpanch of Rambhadeipur panchayat, Bharamarbar Sahoo said 145 migrant workers of the panchayat are working outside the State of whom, 110 have registered to return. “Where will we accommodate the rest?” he asked.

BDO Sagar Nanda said did not disclose the number of migrant labourers returning to the block but informed that the 2098 centres have 1100 beds. “As per Government directive, in case of shortage of beds, we will supply mats and bedsheets so that the persons can sleep on the floor”, he said.