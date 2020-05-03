STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen Patnaik talks to BSY, Jagan over Odia migrants' return from Karnataka, Andhra

They, however, promised all help and cooperation to those who desire to return back home.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday sought cooperation from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh governments to ensure safe return of Odias stranded in the southern states due to the nationwide lockdown. The Chief Minister made the request to his Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh counterparts BS Yediyurappa and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy respectively during separate video conference meetings. Both the chief ministers pointed out that as activities in several sectors have started for the revival of economy in their states, Odia people who want to remain and work can do so.

They, however, promised all help and cooperation to those who desire to return back home. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan who took part in the discussion agreed to coordinate between the states for smooth movement of the people stranded in the south India Odisha. He also sought the cooperation of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh chief ministers for facilitating the online registration of Odia people in Odisha Government portal before their return.

Besides, several other issues relating to health screening, registration and arrangements for the return journey of the Odia people were also discussed. A large number of people including migrant workers, students and professionals are stuck in different parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh due to the lockdown. Earlier, Naveen had spoken to the chief ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu over return of Odia people from their states.

Meanwhile, several hundred migrant workers returned from Gujarat by specially arranged buses to Ganjam district while another batch will reach by a special train tomorrow morning. A group of students have also returned to Odisha from Kota in Rajasthan.

A special train carrying around 1200 people is also on its way to Odisha from Kerala. On their arrival in the state, the returnees will have to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine in Odisha. The State Government has opened 7,261 temporary medical camps in all the 6,798 gram panchayats and over 100 urban local bodies to keep the returnees in quarantine before allowing them to go t o t h e i r houses.

