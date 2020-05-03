Odia migrant worker jumps off running train to reach home

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Desperate to return home, with the Covid-19 lockdown extended till May 17, an Odia migrant of Rajgangpur jumped off a running train at Bondamunda on Saturday. He had sneaked into the Special train carrying migrant workers from Kota to Jharkhand. The man, Sukru Gouda of Liploi area, has sustained minor injuries.

Sources said Gouda had managed to board the train in Kota by giving false declaration. When the train did not stop at Rourkela station he panicked and jumped off. Gouda had gone to Kota to drop someone and got stuck there after the lockdown was announced on March 24. He was sent to the Rourkela Government Hospital.

