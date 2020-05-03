STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odia migrant workers from Kerala set to reach Ganjam on Sunday  

While  385 Odia workers from Surat have reached Ganjam till Saturday, more labourers are expected to arrive in the district soon.

Lingampally train

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/ASKA:  While  385 Odia workers from Surat have reached Ganjam till Saturday, more labourers are expected to arrive in the district soon. All the returnees have been kept in institutional quarantine. 

Sources said a train carrying 1200 Odia workers will reach the district from Kerala on Sunday. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has asked the railway authorities to stop the train at Jagannathpur and not enter Berhampur. The workers hail from Ganjam, Kandhamal, Koraput, Boudh, Rayagada and Nabarangpur. They would be medically screened  and if any of them are found with flu-like symptoms, they will be sent to the Covid-19 hospital. 

