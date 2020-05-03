STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha likely to open liquor bottling plants, distilleries to meet demand

Excise Commissioner AK Manik has sought permission from the Government for the opening of the plants.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As liquor shops across the country are likely to be opened in green zones from May 4 according to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Odisha Government, is planning to open the bottling plants, breweries and distilleries to meet the demand.

Excise Commissioner AK Manik has sought permission from the Government for the opening of the plants. The Commissioner on Saturday has written a letter to Principal Secretary of Excise department SK Lohani in this regard.

The Commissioner has stated that the bottling plants needed to be opened now to meet the demands after the lockdown is lifted. The existing stock of different kinds of liquor in shops and Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited (OSBCL) is likely to meet the demand for a few days only. He has clarified that the bottling plants can start operation with 50 per cent workforce abiding lockdown guidelines.

There are 12 bottling plants, five breweries, and two distilleries in the State which have closed from March 24 following the declaration of nationwide lockdown.

