Odisha youth walks for 600 km to reach home, quarantined

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Covering around 600 km on foot, a 25-year-old youth reached here on Saturday from Amalapuram near Vijayawada. He was quarantined at BM High School.

A native of Dungriguda village under Golamunda in Kalahandi district, Bharat Agria worked as a plumber at a construction company in Andhra Pradesh. On his way to Golamunda, he was spotted by policemen near Dharamgarh area. After providing him food, police sent him to the quarantine centre.