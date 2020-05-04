Back from Kota, Odia students relieved of COVID-19 lockdown woes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The trying ordeal finally came to an end for Bikash Chandra Behera (19) who reached his home here from Kota in Rajasthan on Saturday after being stuck at the coronavirus hotspot for a fortnight.

Bikash was among the batch of 83 students who arrived at Rourkela in special buses leaving behind the gloom and panic over the pandemic. These students were enrolled in medical and engineering coaching centres at Kota and had been stuck at their hostels due to the lockdown.

Sharing his ordeal, Bikash said after 137 students of other states were rescued by their respective Governments, he and seven others were left in the hostel building at RS Colony. With the COVID-19 situation aggravating by the day, he was gripped with panic and anxiety.

"It was both scary and dreadful to stay locked in a huge building with a handful of students. I used to frequently talk to my parents who were also spending sleepless nights thinking about my safety," he said.

He and other students boarded the Rourkela-bound bus on Thursday and in Madhya Pradesh, the driver stopped the vehicle near a stream where they brushed their teeth and cleaned themselves. But subsequently, the driver lost his way for several hours before reaching Bilaspur at about 11 pm Friday. "My happiness knew no bounds after meeting my parents on Saturday afternoon," Bikash added.

Similarly, Anusuriya Bodra was also stuck with a few students in her hostel building at Indra Vihar. After a spike in COVID-19 cases in Kota, she only thought of returning home to her parents. She said her parents always encouraged her and never let her lose hope. "All my worries went away as soon as I reached home," she added.

Lufthansa Mallick (20) said she tried to be brave despite knowing that she and another student were the only ones left in the third floor of her hostel building. “The hostel owner was very supportive and helped ease my worries during my stay during the lockdown,” she said.

For Biswajit Sahoo (18), life became miserable in Kota after the outbreak of coronavirus. He said the students were provided food packets during the bus journey and they had to go through a lot of checking at the borders of various states.

Meanwhile, the second batch of 74 students and a few guardians arrived here from Kota in three buses on Sunday. After necessary health screening, they were sent for home quarantine.

35 students return from Kota

BHAWANIPATNA: As many as 35 students of Kalahandi district returned from Kota in a special bus on Sunday morning. These students were stuck at hostels of various coaching centres in Kota due to the lockdown. After their arrival at Bhawanipatna, they were examined by a team of doctors.

While 13 students were put in quarantine in a hotel at Bhawanipatna, 22 were sent to a hotel at Dharamgarh for 14 days. The district administration had arranged the hotels to keep the students in isolation. The parents of students will bear the hotel expenses. Tight security has been put in place at these hotels.