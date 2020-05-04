STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Construct adequate toilets at COVID-19 quarantine centres: Odisha government

Officials in-charge of TMCs have been directed to earmark toilets for use of females and if necessary new toilets having bathing facility should be constructed.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As migrant labourers stuck in other states have started returning to their homes, Odisha government has directed all Collectors to ensure adequate facilities for sanitation in temporary quarantine centres.

Issuing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the districts, the Panchayati Raj department has directed the Collectors to create drinking water, bathing and sanitation facilities in the temporary medical centres (TMCs) opened at panchayat level.

As many as 8,332 TMCs have been opened in 6,798 gram panchayats (GPs) of the State. A total number of 2,56,820 beds have been readied to provide COVID-19 health services in rural areas. Since majority of the temporary quarantine centres have limited toilets, the Collectors have been asked to instruct the GPs to construct required number of latrines.

"The ideal availability of toilets should be in a ratio of 1:10. In case the existing number of toilets are insufficient, additional units should be constructed to maintain the sanitation of one toilet per 10 persons," said a communication from Panchayati Raj Secretary DK Singh to the Collectors.

Officials in-charge of TMCs have been directed to earmark toilets for use of females and if necessary new toilets having bathing facility should be constructed. "Each of the TMC has an average capacity to accommodate 50 persons. A majority of the centres has only one toilet. The GPs have been asked to prepare sanitation facilities taking the number of people registering their names to return," said a senior officer of the department.

Funds available under the World Bank aided National Annual Rural Sanitation Survey (NARSS) for Swachha Bharat Mission (Gramin) will be utilised for this purpose, the officer said.

If any of the TMC is without piped water supply, arrangement should be made to supply drinking water through water tanks. The expenses should be met from the allocation made for Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS), the SOP said.

