Doubling rate comes down to 10.5 days

BHUBANESWAR: The doubling rate of Covid cases in the State has come down to 10.5 days even as Odisha on Sunday reported only five positive cases, including two from Ganjam and one each from Keonjhar, Jharsuguda and Balasore.

The virus infection spread to 16 districts with detection of two new cases in Ganjam. Both men, aged 17 and 22, recently returned from Surat were asymptomatic till they tested positive.

While the 34-year-old man from Balasore and 30-year-old man from Hatadihi in Keonjhar with travel history to West Bengal were asymptomatic, the 40-year-old woman from Jharsuguda is a contact of a previous positive case.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the State rose to 162. After four more patients, including three from Bhadrak district and one from Balasore recovered and tested negative for Covid-19, the number of active cases stands at 101.

The number of Covid patients in the vulnerable age group of 60 years and above accounts for 20 and minors, aged between one to 14 years (13). Highest 82 persons fall in the age category of 15 to 40 years followed by 47 patients are in the age group of 41 to 60 years.

As many as 38,658 samples have been tested so far in the State which has a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent (pc), one of the lowest in the country. The rate of recovery and mortality is 35.2 pc and 0.64 pc respectively.