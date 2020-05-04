High Court to function 5 days a week

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Following relaxation of lockdown norms, the Orissa High Court will function on all five working days of a week, the Registrar General of the Court notified on Sunday.All the subordinate courts and their offices falling in Covid-19 green zones shall function for two and half hours till the lunch break from Monday.Functioning of the subordinate courts in the State had been restricted to an hour every day since April 20, after being kept suspended from March 25 in view of the lockdown.

The High Court had since March 25 restricted its functioning to urgent matters and then from April 16, it had functioned on each alternate working day, hearing matters through video conferencing.The Registrar General in an order said, “The subordinate courts and their offices falling in orange zones shall function for two hours - from 9 am to 11 am - except the courts and their offices in Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Chhatrapur, Koraput Sadar and Puri Sadar, where there is no morning sitting, shall function from 11 am to 1 pm.”

The subordinate courts and their offices falling in red zones shall function for only one hour (where there will be morning sittings from 9 am to 10 am and where there is no morning sitting, from 11 am to 12 noon) to take up criminal and civil matters of extremely urgent nature, the order said.“The High Court shall function on all five working days of the week with one division bench on Tuesday and Thursday, and five single benches on each working day of the week till May 15,” it said.