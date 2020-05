By Express News Service

JEYPORE: After a wait of over one month, 31 migrant workers of Jharkhand, who were stranded in Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block, started their journey back home on foot on Sunday.

These workers belong to Garhwa district in Jharkhand and were engaged in construction of a building in Ganjaipadar village in Kotia.

Though their work was over by March, they could not return home due to the lockdown. They were spotted by locals walking home with their belongings near Semiliguda.