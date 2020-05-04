Murder accused back home after seven years, arrested

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The restrictions imposed due to coronavirus outbreak helped Jagatsinghpur police to nab a murder accused, who was on the run since the last seven years, on Sunday.

The accused, Rama Chandra Sethi of Ogalpur, was nabbed after he was forced to return to his village due to the lockdown. Police sources said Sethi had been begging on the Grand Road in Puri town for the last several years. However, after Puri police evicted the beggars from the area as part of the lockdown measures, he came back to Ogalpur.

On getting information, Jagatsinghpur police raided his house and arrested him. Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajanikant Mishra said Sethi was absconding since the last seven years and police were not able to trace him as he was not using mobile phone. After Puri police cleared the Grand Road of beggars, the accused was forced to return to his home in Ogalpur. Sethi was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody, he said.

On May 10, 2013, Sethi, an alcohol addict, had a fight with his wife over a petty issue in an inebriated condition. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a chopper. The victim succumbed as Sethi fled.