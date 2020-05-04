No end to trouble for MSMEs in Odisha's Angul district amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

ANGUL: As the lockdown restrictions were eased in the second phase and further relaxations come into force from Monday, around 200 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the district have resumed their operations.The units mostly include food processing, fly ash, metal fabrication and other small industries.

General manager of district industries centre Gagan Behari Nayak said, while they are trying to reopen more industrial units during the third phase of lockdown, there will be no compromise on adherence to Government guidelines on Covid prevention.

There are around 1,192 small and medium scale industries in the district. While the lockdown since March 22 has hit the industries hard, those that have started operations are now facing an acute labour shortage as well as short-supply of raw materials and other inputs.

"I restarted operations of my unit two days back with a few outside workers as the locals had left for their homes. I am managing with workers from Bihar who could not return to their State due to lockdown," said Suraj Tulsian, who owns an aluminium fabrication plant.