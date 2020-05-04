STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha tourism plans to cater to domestic citizens amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said that Odisha needed a two-pronged approach, equally focusing on revival and growth plan.

Published: 04th May 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of state for tourism and culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi

Minister of state for tourism and culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With travel and tourism industry being the worst hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, Odisha government has planned to focus on domestic tourists with an emphasis on neighbouring states.  

Speaking at a webinar on ‘Tourism Insight and Strategies to the COVID-19 Crisis’ organised by CII, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said that Odisha needed a two-pronged approach, equally focusing on revival and growth plan. "Promoting domestic tourism will be our area of focus. Once the road traffic is operationalised, there will be ample of opportunity for family and road-based tourism, which needs to be tapped," he said.

The sector was ravaged by cyclone Fani during this time last year, but the State Government had managed to restore normalcy in a record time. In fact, the Tourism department had organised a number of roadshows attracting both tourists and investors.

Even as industry stakeholders are apprehensive about a possible change in the consumer behaviour post COVID-19, sparsely populated destinations are expected to be preferred by tourists and Odisha is at the forefront of capitalising on such a shift.

Chairman of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha JK Mohanty urged the Government for a systematic intervention to safeguard employment as pay-cut or loss of jobs for those associated with the industry is certain without clarity on revival plans.

Highlighting the importance of going local, founder and CEO of BITB Tourism Conclaves Navin Berry wondered whether the pandemic has emerged an anti-thesis to globalisation. “Domestic tourism is going to be the mainstay of businesses in the future,” he said.

Executive Director of Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Limited Souvagya Mohapatra said that tourism industry was the first to be impacted by the Government advisory restricting air and rail travel, following COVID-19 cases in other countries. "Unfortunately, it is going to be the last sector to recover from the tragedy. The Government SOP and plans to tackle the issue are going to invariably dictate the sector’s road to recovery," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi COVID19 Odisha tourism Odisha government Coronavirus Tourism lockdown
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp