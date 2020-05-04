STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pradhan’s trade plea for Odia expatriates

The expatriate Odias spoke about the measures taken by the respective governments there to counter the deadly coronavisru.

Published: 04th May 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 11:20 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday called upon Odia people living in Gulf countries to contribute their might for development of the State.

Talking to some prominent Odia expatriates in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates through video conferencing, Pradhan said post-Covid will provide an opportunity for India to emerge an economic power. “It should be the endeavour of all Odia expatriates to channelise some of the global economic opportunities for the country to Odisha,” he said.

Asserting that all the major economic powers of the world are now looking at Indian for its vast market, the Union Minister said the country is going to be next big consumer of energy including petroleum.
“Interacted with Pravasi Odia friends residing in the Gulf countries namely the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman through video conferencing. Discussed the #Covid19 situation in the Gulf region and measures they are taking to keep themselves protected,” Pradhan tweeted.

The expatriate Odias spoke about the measures taken by the respective governments there to counter the deadly coronavisru. They also praised the proactive roles of the Indian embassy at this time of crisis.
“With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, we shall overcome this grave challenge that has befallen humanity,” Pradhan said.

