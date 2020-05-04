STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribals shift habitation in hope of better life, evicted

Huts constructed by tribals in the proposed Sagada reserve forest area | Express

By Umasankar Kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Desperate times elicit desperate measures. Deprived of Government benefits due to the lack of road connectivity and the lockdown, tribal residents of Makhaguda hamlet on the outskirts of Kalrapat wildlife sanctuary sought to shift their entire habitation to another place that would give them accessibility, only to be evicted by Forest department.

At least 33 families of Makhaguda felled trees in about 15 ha of forest land and started constructing huts in Sagada reserve forest, about 30 km away from their village. The tribals explained that they were compelled to do so as there was no road connectivity to their village and shifting to a more accessible location would help them in getting the benefits and services.

Incidentally, the proposed 33-km PMGSY road from Sagada to Lelingpadar via Makhaguda has been stalled after completion of only four km for want of forest clearance.

“The decision to relocate was taken after repeated appeals to the administration for our rehabilitation fell flat. We were left with no other option than to shift to this part of the reserve forest as it provides better access to facilities,” said Sunadhar Majhi, a villager.

But their problems got worse after forest officials opposed the move and evicted them, he added. According to reports, when forest officials learnt of the villagers’ move, they met them on April 23 and tried to convince them. They cleared eight huts under construction and shifted them back to Makhaguda.
DFO Kalahandi South Division T Ashok Kumar said apart from the eight huts, the villagers were felling trees for construction of more. All families were from Makhaguda. “The encroachment was sudden and in the lockdown period,” he said, adding that the villagers are still not convinced and have turned up at the site again.

Meanwhile, terming the eviction during lockdown as ‘inhuman’, activist Sidharth Naik has appealed the district administration to rehabilitate Makhaguda villagers to a better connected place.

