Unable to feed family, Bihar snack seller attempts suicide

The incident occurred in front of BK Talkies on Saturday and victim Aman Choudhury was later rescued and counselled.

Published: 04th May 2020 05:09 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Unable to provide food to his family and return to his home amid lockdown, a 19-year-old stranded Gupchup seller from Bihar attempted suicide by jumping before a running truck at Salepur town in the district.

The incident occurred in front of BK Talkies on Saturday and victim Aman Choudhury was later rescued and counselled.Aman of Lado village of Darbhanga district of Bihar had been assisting one Kapileswar Choudhury of his locality in selling Gupchup at Paga market within Jagatpur police limits for the last several months.

With no business due to lockdown, Aman who was sitting idle with his owner had insisted on going home to meet his parents. Though Kapileswar tried to convince him about the difficulties in returning home during the ongoing lockdown, Aman was not in a mood to obey his advice.

A frustrated Aman then fled away from Paga and reached Salepur town where he attempted to commit suicide under the wheels of a truck. Kapileswar who was reportedly following him though restrained him, he could not able to refrain him from his suicidal tendency apparently developed for his acute homesickness.

Kapileswar was compelled to tie his leg with the help of his towel to prevent him from jumping before running trucks on Cuttack-Kendrapra State Highway.The incident then came to the notice of local social activists who rushed to the spot and counselled Aman.  

Kapileswar had taken Aman back to Paga before police reached the spot and intervened, said Salepur IIC Debendra Kumar Mallik. 

