WhatsApp class for students across Odisha from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will implement Odisha Siksha Sanjog programme across Odisha from Monday to provide online education to students through WhatsApp during lockdown.

The programme will be an extended version of the Siksha Sanjog initiative launched on a pilot basis in Khurda district after announcement of the lockdown.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the decision to implement the programme in Government-run schools across the State was taken after getting overwhelming response from teachers and students in Khurda district. “We have planned to reach out to more than 22 lakh students during this period through the initiative. The programme will also help us to know the exact number of students in Government schools having access to smartphones and digital education,” the Minister said.

The programme which emphasises on online learning through WhatsApp will continue for six weeks till June 13.Teachers and students groups will be formed at school level while there will be monitor group and field circulation group for sharing of study materials and contents of different subjects. It will also include written notes as well as video and audio contents and animation.

The District and Block Education Officers along with field staff of the department will be an active part of this programme and will be members of the monitoring groups.A total 24 classes will be held online through WhatsApp for students of Class II to X. Duration of each class will be 45 minutes to one hour. Students will require to post lesson worksheet in their groups after the classes are over. Teachers will also post answers in the group by 7 pm in the groups.

Meanwhile, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority is planning to come up with more video lessons on chapters of different subjects for their telecast on DD Odia for Class X students after completion of the first phase telecast on May 12.

No tuition allowed: Govt

Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday clarified that tuitions have been banned in the State during the lockdown and persons violating the order will face action as per law. The Minister said all educational institutions in Odisha have been shut till June 17 to contain spread of coronavirus. Accordingly, conduct of classes and teaching activities in physical mode in schools, coaching centres as well as tuitions have been prevented during this period. Any person found violating the regulations will face action, he said.