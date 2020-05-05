ASI suspended for assault

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: An ASI of Gandhi Chhak outpost Hiradhar Behera was suspended by Jharsuguda SP Rahul PR on Monday for allegedly assaulting a watchman.The watchman of a nursery in Chandnimal, Sudhansu Seth was allegedly beat up by the ASI and two other watchmen over a stolen water pump. Sudhansu sustained head injuries and fell unconscious, police admitted him to Mandalia hospital and left. He was later shifted to VIMSAR.

The victim’s brother Himanshu said Sudhansu recovered after two days of treatment on Sunday. He then registered a complaint against Hiradhar at the Gandhi Chhak outpost following which, the SP placed the officer under suspension pending inquiry.