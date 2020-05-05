Attack on scribes: Forester suspended

By Express News Service

PURI: Two forest staff, including a forester and a guard, have been suspended for allegedly assaulting three TV journalists on Sunday. The journalists had been to the sanctuary to report on the condition there after a year of cyclone Fani. They had filed a complaint at the Marine police station after the incident. The forest officials have also filed a counter complaint alleging the journalists trespassed into the sanctuary without permission and had attacked the staff when confronted. Police are investigating the matter.