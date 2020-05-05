STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Buses ferry migrants and worries for Ganjam

Their respective governments have assured all support but that has not been the case with Gujarat.

Published: 05th May 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

A bus carries migrant labourers from Khordha Road Railway Station to their respective destination in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

A bus carries migrant labourers from Khordha Road Railway Station to their respective destination in Bhubaneswar on Monday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR /BHUBANESWAR: Restive migrant workers from Surat and their growing arrival kept Odisha on tenterhooks and prompted the Government to do some tough-talking to drive home the message of discipline. By Monday, at least 270 buses have arrived in the State. Going by information available, 90 percent of the buses coming in from Gujarat headed to Ganjam district where the administration is caught in an unenviable situation.

With Gujarat issuing travel permits indiscriminately through different agencies and Odisha virtually in dark till the last hours, local administration has found it difficult to keep an eye on them. Their inking at the border checkgates was a problem yesterday though it was sorted out on Monday. Besides, monitoring the inflow of the home-bound migrant workers was proving to be a tough task as the buses kept coming in during odd hours. “Screening of people coming by trains has been smooth and so is their transfer to quarantine centres. It is the buses that are posing a challenge,” sources said.

Most of the buses carrying migrant workers were seen reaching different places in the district without prior notice, and screening of the hurried passengers was haphazard. There were reports of returnees evading movement to quarantine centres. In face of a large inflow, the arrangement by the administration has proved suddenly inadequate. Of all the states from where migrants are expected to come back, Gujarat has emerged as a problem. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been asking Odia workers to stay and get to their lives on track once lockdown is lifted.

Their respective governments have assured all support but that has not been the case with Gujarat. Of about 1.3 lakh Odias who registered themselves with TN government, just about 30 per cent have evinced interest to return. The flow from Kerala has been smooth. Karnataka is expected to be a similar affair but not Gujarat as both the police and district administration are now wary of the number of buses slated to come in over the next few weeks. “We do not know the exact number of people we are expecting and when,” said a senior officer requesting anonymity.

The sheer numbers apart, migrant workers have been vocal about the treatment they are receiving at the quarantine centres. “Workers who were distressed at Surat are now creating ruckus over quality of food and accommodation here. Now that they are so close to their villages, most just want to go home,” said an official. At the quarantine centre in Gokarnapur under Digapahandi block, the returnees alleged lack of basic amenities and refused breakfast. They even alleged that incharge Asit Kumar Sahu threatened them of police action. Sahu, on his part, said that the inmates paid no heed to his repeated requests to behave. There were also reports from Purusottampur block that returnees accommodated in the centres are roaming around freely. Over 1500 quarantines centres have been opened in rural areas apart from 100 in urban areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganjam Odisha migrants lockdown coroanvirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp