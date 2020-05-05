Cong helpline for migrants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Congress on Monday announced two helpline numbers for stranded migrant Odia workers who want to return home from other States but don’t have money to travel.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik requested the migrant workers in a tweet to contact Odisha Congress on 9938614399 or 9238570834, so that the party can provide them money to buy train tickets. In a letter, he requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to create an enabling mechanism where the party can provide stranded workers with the money to buy train or bus tickets. Congress declared the helpline numbers following announcement by national president Sonia Gandhi that the party is ready to bear the cost of transportation of the migrants.