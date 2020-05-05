STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Framing of charges after inquiry report not permissible, says Orissa HC

The two judge bench, however, held that no further inquiry was permissible in the case as the Syndicate had acted on the report of the Committee and imposed penalty of suspension.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ruled that framing of charges in a sexual harassment case by any disciplinary authority is not permissible after preparation of inquiry report by a Complaints Committee.
The ruling came in the 17-year-old case of Dr Keshab Chandra Panda, a Reader of Sambalpur University, against whom a junior research fellow had brought allegations of sexual harassment. The Court quashed the charges framed against Panda in 2003 and also the show cause notice of dismissal from service issued to him in 2004.

The university Syndicate had placed Panda under suspension on the basis of report of the committee constituted by it to probe into the allegations. Then charges were framed for a departmental inquiry. Besides, a retired District Judge was appointed as Inquiring Officer (IO) to further probe into the allegations. The IO submitted report and on the basis of his recommendation, the Registrar issued the show cause notice of dismissal.

The High Court held that definite charges are framed by the disciplinary authority on the basis of the allegations on which the inquiry is to be conducted and said, “Once the inquiry is completed by the Committee and inquiry report is prepared, the question of framing charges does not arise.”

“Once the report of the Committee is prepared at the conclusion of inquiry, it is to be treated as a finding/report in an inquiry into the misconduct of the delinquent and framing of definite charges thereafter by the disciplinary authority amounts to commencement of second inquiry which is not permissible in law,” a division bench of Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo ruled.

Panda had filed a writ appeal after a Single Judge Bench rejected his writ petition in August 2018. He had filed the writ petition in 2004 for quashing of the charges framed against him and also to quash the show cause notice issued to him on dismissal from service.

