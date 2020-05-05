STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heartbreak for tipplers as liquor shops remain closed

Published: 05th May 2020 10:59 AM

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

By Express News Service

ANGUL/SAMBALPUR : The anxious wait of tipplers ended in a heartbreak on Monday as liquor stores remained closed across the State despite easing of restrictions and allowing them to open shop.Hundreds of people made a beeline for the liquor outlets in the morning. However, they had to return empty handed as the shops did not open. In Angul, which has been included in the green zone, no liquor shops lifted shutters despite the district being in the green zone. As many as 56 off-shops, nine on-shops and 14 country liquor distilleries (bhattis) were closed in the industrial district.

A liquor shop owner said, “We were waiting for a specific direction from the Government or the Collector to open our shops. However, there was no instruction from the administration. All the liquor shops have been sealed by the Excise department since April 1. We will open our stores after the Government order reaches us.”

Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty said the administration had made it clear in the notification that all shops except some will be allowed to open. Liquor stores were not included in the restricted shops. “I will inquire into the reason why the liquor shops were not opened,” he said.In-charge Excise Superintendent Krishna Nayak said there was an instruction from the Government not to open any liquor shops till further orders. 

Similar situation prevailed in Sambalpur district as all the liquor outlets remained closed on the day. As per the notification of the Health and Family department of Odisha Government, Sambalpur was placed under the green zone along with 15 other districts. With no positive cases so far, the district was eligible for resuming all activities permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.On Sunday, all the liquor shops in the city had circles drawn near them to maintain social distance between customers. However, the liquor stores remained closed in absence of any clear instruction of the administration. 

On the other hand, a number of shops dealing with non-essential items opened their doors to customers after over a month. These included electronics, book and cloth stores which started operations with half of their staff strength.A source in the District Excise Office informed that all liquor shops will remain closed till May 17 to contain the spread of Covid-19 and in the greater interest of the public. A notice in this regard will be issued soon, he added.

liquor shops Odisha lockdown coronavirus
