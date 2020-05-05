STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lockdown brings clean air to Port Town  

The SO2 emissions are a major contributor to air pollution as it reacts with PM2.5 and other air pollutants to form sulphate particles that affect human health.

Published: 05th May 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Pollution

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Resriction on movement of heavy vehicles due to the lockdown has improved the air quality of the port town which had been witnessing a rise in pollution. The air in Paradip was often heavy with dust particles due to rampant transportation of ore and minerals.The town, which houses industries like Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL), Indian Farmers Fertilisers’ Co-operative Limited (IFFCO), IOCL, Goa Carbon Pvt Ltd, witnesses movement of nearly 6000 trucks every day.

Last year, it was categorised as ‘severely polluted area’ by the Central Pollution Control Board but the recent ambient air quality study conducted by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board  (OSPCB) under National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP) projected a drastic change in the air quality.While the national PM10 (the fraction of particulates in air of very small size (<10 micrometre) limit is 100, it was 160 in Paradip before the lockdown. Now, PM10 of the town has dropped to 75. Similarly, the PM2.5 particles (<2.5 µm) limits is 50 but prior to the lockdown, it was 70 in Paradip and now it has come down to 46.

As far as pollution from Sulphur dioxide (SO2) - a significant contributor to air pollution that results from motor vehicle emission - is concerned, the SO2 concentration has reached below normal limits of 8 microgram/cubic metre against the prescribed concentration of 50 microgram/cubic metre. The SO2 emissions are a major contributor to air pollution as it reacts with PM2.5 and other air pollutants to form sulphate particles that affect human health.

Regional Officer of OSPCB Ramesh Chandra Ekka said the PM10, PM2.5, SO2 and nitrogen oxide levels were examined at different locations in the town and near industries. These were found to be in either normal or below normal limits. “Owing to the lockdown restrictions, people are now breathing cleaning air,” he said.In January this year, OSPCB had imposed a fine of `1 crore each on six industries and `25 lakh each on five hotels in Paradip for polluting air and releasing industrial effluent into water bodies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Paradip Port Town pollution
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp