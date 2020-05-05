Locked shops douse spirits of the 'thirsty' in Odisha

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Pouring cold water on the hopes of a large number of people, liquor shops remained closed in Odisha on Monday though permitted by the State Government as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Barring a few districts like Ganjam, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj, where Collectors had decided against opening the shops in view of the “health risk”, others had not issued any specific notification prohibiting liquor sale. Hundreds of people had queued up at liquour shops at many places in the State with the hope of getting their spirits after a long period of “deprivation” but had to return empty handed.

“While announcing third phase of the lockdown starting from May 4, the MHA had granted permission to liquor shops to open acorss red, orange and green zones. But, we don’t know the reason as to why the shops have not yet been opened,” said a group of people gathered in front of a shop at Cuttack on Monday morning.

They alleged a nexus between excise officials and liquor shop owners to continue milking the scarcity situation by resorting to blackmarketing.

Liquor shop owners and associations said that there was no clear cut directions of the State Government on opening of shops in view of the relaxation of norms during lockdown 3.0. Though the Centre has allowed sale of liquor, the State Government has not come out with specific notification allowing opening of the shops in the State.

Sources, however, alleged that the shop owners were reluctant to open due to various factors. One, many dealers have been raking money through blackmarketing of liquor taking advantage of the closure of shops. Two, many have already exhausted their stock and opening the shops will expose their illegal act.

Liquor shops lift their quota from the Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited (OSBCL) as per minimum guarantee quota (MGQ). As the nationwide lockdown was enforced since March 24 from which date all liquor shops were closed, the stock limit and sale would have to be accounted for, which has put them in a spot.

However, there is also a view that there will be a huge surge in the demand on opening shops after so many days. It will pose a big challenge of handling huge crowd and enforcing social distancing as was witnessed at many places in the country, where they opened on Monday.

The State Government, on its part, has been inclined to allow opening of shops. The intention of the Government had became clear from a letter written by Excise Commissioner Anjan Kumar Manik to Principal Secretary Sushil Kumar Lohani on Saturday seeking permission to open bottling plants, breweries and distilleries to meet the demand of liquor once the restrictions are relaxed. All the 12 bottling plants, five breweries and two distilleries are closed since March 25.

“It may be considered to reopen the closed bottling plants, breweries and distilleries in advance to cater to the growing needs of liquor consumers soon after the liquor shops are opened following lifting of lockdown as and when decided by the government,” he said.However, none of the bigwigs of the Excise Department was available to clear the confusion over the issue.

