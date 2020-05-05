STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrants protest Ganjam administration apathy, walk out of quarantine centre  

However, as no arrangements were made till 10 am and no breakfast served to them, the angry workers decided to leave for their destinations on foot.

Migrant workers heading homing on foot from Golanthara in Ganjam on Monday

Migrant workers heading homing on foot from Golanthara in Ganjam on Monday

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: FED up with the Ganjam administration’s apathy in arranging transportation, at least 134 migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal began walking from a quarantine facility near Golanthara on Monday to reach their native places. As many as 168 labourers were stranded in Ganjam with borders sealed after the first phase lockdown. On Sunday, the local officials arranged transportation for 34 workers who belong to Jharkhand while assuring the rest to make similar arrangements on Monday morning. 

However, as no arrangements were made till 10 am and no breakfast served to them, the angry workers decided to leave for their destinations on foot. Even as police and local officials were present at the spot, no one tried to stop them.

The migrant workers walked for 10 km on NH-16 when some mediapersons saw them and informed the Sub-Collector SD Bhausaheb. Subsequently, officials located the labourers near Haladiapadar bus terminal and persuaded them to wait there till transportation is arranged.Although the officials arranged three buses to carry them to their native places, the labourers were asked to pay the transportation charges. 

