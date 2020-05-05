STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Multiple guidelines on travel pass create confusion in Odisha

Stranded persons are advised to apply to these authorities in respective districts for permission to travel outside the state, the order added.

Published: 05th May 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers on the way to their home town Jharkhand seen near NH-16 in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Migrant labourers on the way to their home town Jharkhand seen near NH-16 in Bhubaneswar on Monday.- (Photo | Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Multiple guidelines issued by different departments for inter-state movement of stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and others are creating confusion among people as well as executing authorities.

The latest in the series is the guideline issued by Home department on Sunday for issue of travel pass for inter-state movement of people stuck up in different places. In supersession of the department letter issued on May 3, Principal Secretary Home Sanjeev Chopra issued a revised guideline the same day for issue of inter-state travel pass. As per the order, sub-collector, tehsildar and Deputy Commssioner of Police, Bhubaneswear-Cuttack Police Commissionerate were authorised to issue travel pass to applicants for inter-state movement for medical purpose or other essential activities.

No where in the revised guidelines such power was given to district SPs. This has created confusion when a large number of applications requesting travel pass were received by SP offices in all districts. It is quite natural that SPs being the head of law and order administration in the districts are flooded with request for travel pass. They are in a dilemma now, as the guidelines issued by Home Secretary is silent on it.

However, an order issued by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy a day before said district Collectors, SPs, Municipal Commissioners and Police Commissioners are competent authorities to issue inter-state travel pass.“Principal Secretary, Home, will be responsible for implementation of a decentralised system for issue of passes through district/municipal administration,” the May 2 order of Chief Secretary said.

Stranded persons are advised to apply to these authorities in respective districts for permission to travel outside the state, the order added. Now the district authorities are confused as to which of the two order to follow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant workers Odisha travel passes lockdown coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp