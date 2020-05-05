Multiple guidelines on travel pass create confusion in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Multiple guidelines issued by different departments for inter-state movement of stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and others are creating confusion among people as well as executing authorities.

The latest in the series is the guideline issued by Home department on Sunday for issue of travel pass for inter-state movement of people stuck up in different places. In supersession of the department letter issued on May 3, Principal Secretary Home Sanjeev Chopra issued a revised guideline the same day for issue of inter-state travel pass. As per the order, sub-collector, tehsildar and Deputy Commssioner of Police, Bhubaneswear-Cuttack Police Commissionerate were authorised to issue travel pass to applicants for inter-state movement for medical purpose or other essential activities.

No where in the revised guidelines such power was given to district SPs. This has created confusion when a large number of applications requesting travel pass were received by SP offices in all districts. It is quite natural that SPs being the head of law and order administration in the districts are flooded with request for travel pass. They are in a dilemma now, as the guidelines issued by Home Secretary is silent on it.

However, an order issued by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy a day before said district Collectors, SPs, Municipal Commissioners and Police Commissioners are competent authorities to issue inter-state travel pass.“Principal Secretary, Home, will be responsible for implementation of a decentralised system for issue of passes through district/municipal administration,” the May 2 order of Chief Secretary said.

Stranded persons are advised to apply to these authorities in respective districts for permission to travel outside the state, the order added. Now the district authorities are confused as to which of the two order to follow.