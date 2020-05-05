STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pradhan urges Jaishankar for repatriation of Odias

He said the Centre has decided to bring back expatriate Indians stuck up in different parts of the world.

Published: 05th May 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said he has requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for direct repatriation of Odias stranded abroad to Bhubaneswar. Expatriate Odias residing in Gulf Coordination Council (GCC) countries had requested Pradhan to facilitate their return during a video conferencing on Sunday.

“Yesterday, I had interacted with the Odia community members in the GCC countries; would urge to consider their request for repatriation directly to Bhubaneswar; also request to similarly bring back Odia brothers and sisters from other regions of the world,” he tweeted. He said the Centre has decided to bring back expatriate Indians stuck up in different parts of the world.

Pradhan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Saha and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for timely decision to bring back Indian nationals from abroad. “The Indian embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed expatriate Indians stuck up in different countries. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel and this facility will be made available on payment-basis. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Odias migrants Jaishankar
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp