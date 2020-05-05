STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rath construction ready to roll in Puri

Timber for construction of chariots arrive at Puri I Ranjan Ganguly

By Express News Service

PURI: In the midst of the uncertainty over conduct of the annual Rath Yatra this year, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday decided to start construction of the chariots of the Holy Trinity.President of the managing committee, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb on Monday said the members unanimously agreed on starting the chariot construction work. “It is not a religious function, but a construction activity, which is allowed in all Covid-19 zones,” the Gajapati said. 

He, however, said it is for the Government to take the final decision on the matter. “We will ensure adherence to all guidelines and health safety measures while building the chariots at  the Ratha Khala, the open area on Grand Road,” he said. If the lockdown is further extended in view of the coronavirus pandemic and Rath Yatra cancelled, the logs of the chariots can be unlatched and taken to the temple kitchen for preparation of the Mahaprasad after the return of the Lords to the temple as per the tradition,  he said and added that the committee will discuss whether or not to hold Rath Yatra once the restrictions are lifted on May 17.

Committee members Ramachandra Dasmahapatra and Talichha Nilakanth said construction of the three chariots was the only agenda that came up for discussion in the meeting. From Tuesday onwards, construction would start in Ratha Khala. The Biswakarmas (carpenters) would be instructed accordingly. 
The Biswakarmas would be asked to speed up work to make up the week-long delay. Carpenters above 65 years of age will not be allowed to participate in the construction work. Ratha Anukula was done on April 26 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya inside the temple complex.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp